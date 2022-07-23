WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 92,496 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,496 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA PJUL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $30.13. 113,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $30.95.
