WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,415 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $19,491,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $11,327,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $9,319,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 233,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1,171.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 179,488 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of PFEB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. 2,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

