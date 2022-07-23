WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the quarter. Black Hills comprises 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Black Hills worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 999,129 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 122,695 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 934,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Black Hills by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,160,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKH stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 209,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

