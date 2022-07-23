WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,667 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.22 and its 200 day moving average is $248.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.