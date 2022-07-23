WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $35.20 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,388 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for 2.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $35,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BUFR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 138,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,148. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75.

