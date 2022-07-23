WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $9.12 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,612 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 5.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,278. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

