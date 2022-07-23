WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 721 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $851.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $816.73. 34,490,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,265,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $855.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

