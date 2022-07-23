WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $529.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,041. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

