WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 16,922 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $17,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nucor Trading Down 6.7 %

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $8.66 on Friday, hitting $119.86. 3,443,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,811. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.35. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.