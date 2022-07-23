WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 564 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. 41,349,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,253,626. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

