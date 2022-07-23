Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.31. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

