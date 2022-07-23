Wedbush Raises UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $108.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush to $108.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday.

UFP Industries Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of UFPI opened at $84.08 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53.

Insider Activity

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 6.86%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,474 shares of company stock worth $3,301,880 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

