Wedbush Raises UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $108.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush to $108.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday.
UFP Industries Stock Up 11.1 %
Shares of UFPI opened at $84.08 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,474 shares of company stock worth $3,301,880 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
