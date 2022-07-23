Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $275,588,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

