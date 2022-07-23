WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 15,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 113,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

WEG Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

WEG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.