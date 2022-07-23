Wells Fargo & Company Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $159.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $159.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.86.

NYSE:AN opened at $117.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoNation will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $7,098,212.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,460,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,737,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $7,098,212.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,460,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,737,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,795 shares of company stock valued at $77,363,265. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AutoNation by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,409,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 296,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

