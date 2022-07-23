Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 41.02%.

Shares of WABC traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,980. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $63.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,837,000 after buying an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 54.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,138,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,858,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 55.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 77,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

