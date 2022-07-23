Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Whiting Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE WLL opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $101.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 25.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

