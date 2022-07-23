Wing Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.26 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $6.62 or 0.00029697 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $17.86 million and $25.26 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032413 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,696,505 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

