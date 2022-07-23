WINkLink (WIN) Market Cap Tops $118.37 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, WINkLink has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $118.37 million and approximately $48.29 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032532 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg.

WINkLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

