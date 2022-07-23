Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,090.76

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,090.76 ($36.95) and traded as high as GBX 3,325 ($39.75). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,320 ($39.69), with a volume of 61,993 shares trading hands.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,096.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,153.78. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 19.50 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.10%.

About Worldwide Healthcare Trust

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

