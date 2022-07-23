xEURO Price Hits $1.10 on Major Exchanges (XEUR)

xEURO (XEUR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One xEURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, xEURO has traded flat against the dollar. xEURO has a market cap of $22,552.30 and $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016273 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001844 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032678 BTC.
xEURO Coin Profile
xEURO’s total supply is 20,419 coins. xEURO’s official website is xeuro.online. xEURO’s official Twitter account is @xEuroOnline and its Facebook page is accessible here.
xEURO Coin Trading
