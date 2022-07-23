Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT Lowered to $46.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CL King lowered their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -13.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xometry has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $83.21.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.02 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,840.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $824,926.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,840.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,003.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

