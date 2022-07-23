YAM 24-Hour Volume Tops $247,728.00 (YAM)

YAM (YAM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, YAM has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One YAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,443.19 or 0.99992341 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006728 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003697 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
YAM Coin Profile
YAM (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It launched on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
YAM Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
