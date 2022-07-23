yearn.finance 1-Day Volume Tops $53.76 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One yearn.finance coin can now be bought for about $6,586.15 or 0.29294001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $241.30 million and approximately $53.76 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016561 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032355 BTC.
yearn.finance Coin Profile
yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.
yearn.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.