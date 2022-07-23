YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) to a sector weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.19.

YETI Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:YETI opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. YETI has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13.

Institutional Trading of YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth $223,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

