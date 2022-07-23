YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.52 or 0.00160007 BTC on exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market cap of $141,597.80 and approximately $110,463.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016671 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001863 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032258 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
