YooShi (YOOSHI) Market Capitalization Reaches $45.68 Million

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. YooShi has a market cap of $45.68 million and $506,798.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016273 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001844 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032678 BTC.
YooShi Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
YooShi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.