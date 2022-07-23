Zano (ZANO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $44,625.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,272.96 or 0.99976807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00215285 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00248198 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00111221 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00050258 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,293,368 coins and its circulating supply is 11,263,868 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zano is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

