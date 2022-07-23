ZelaaPayAE Price Down 39% This Week (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 39% against the dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $2,072.57 and $1,231.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

