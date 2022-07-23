Zero Utility Token Market Capitalization Reaches $42,724.66 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $44.10 or 0.00197640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $42,724.66 and $447.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

ZUT is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io.

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

