ZeroSwap Price Reaches $0.0298 on Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $1.26 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

