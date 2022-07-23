ZeroSwap Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.31 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,773.26 or 0.99992790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

