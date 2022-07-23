Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.13.

Zillow Group Stock Down 3.2 %

ZG stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

