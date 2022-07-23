Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2022

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.13.

Zillow Group Stock Down 3.2 %

ZG stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.