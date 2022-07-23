ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches Market Cap of $26.85 Million

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $26.85 million and $5,299.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016319 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032463 BTC.
ZIMBOCASH Profile
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH
Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.