1,057 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 19,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $104.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.19. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

