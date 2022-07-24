1,300 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Coerente Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,743.63.

NYSE SHEL opened at $48.79 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

