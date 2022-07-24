15,713 Shares in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Purchased by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Appleton Group LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FAN opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

