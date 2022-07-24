1,654 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Carter Financial Group INC.

Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 21,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,164,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,023,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

