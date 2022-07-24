25,000 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Purchased by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after buying an additional 2,536,193 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,652,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,443,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after buying an additional 430,057 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,801,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,129,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.94 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The company’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.