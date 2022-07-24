27,000 Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 8X8 by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT opened at $5.40 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $638.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

