291,239 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Bought by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 291,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 1.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 464,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 69,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.