360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (TCF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on August 4th

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2022

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCFGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

