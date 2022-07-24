50,000 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Purchased by Firsthand Capital Management Inc.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Fastly makes up 0.5% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $33,625,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $11,496,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after acquiring an additional 630,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Fastly Stock Down 8.7 %

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,578.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $221,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $515,068. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLY traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $58.62.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

