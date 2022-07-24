60,000 Shares in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS) Purchased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF makes up about 0.6% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHYS opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

