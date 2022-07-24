6,674 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $28.44 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

