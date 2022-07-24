71,853 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,350.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 117,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

