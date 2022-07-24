765 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Acquired by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 421.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $233.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $208.10 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.92.

