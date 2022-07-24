83,397 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,397 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,192,000 after buying an additional 4,590,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BOX by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,495 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,991,000 after purchasing an additional 575,853 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BOX by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 889,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 472,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 573,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 434,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,350. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

