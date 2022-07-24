8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 45% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $175,791.55 and approximately $189,245.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

