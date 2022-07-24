abrdn plc Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,186,450 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $99,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 11.4% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 208.3% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 121,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

